Watch Live: City of Jacksonville holds Memorial Day observance virtually

The City's Memorial Day observance will look a little different this year, with a virtual ceremony streamed online. You can watch the live stream here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will hold a different type of Memorial Day observance this year.

Mayor Lenny Curry announced last week the city will hold a virtual ceremony, streamed on the city's YouTube page and other social media accounts at 8 a.m. Monday.

It will feature remarks from local officials, military leadership, musical selections from the Voices of Jacksonville, Navy Band Southeast, Jacksonville Pipes and Drums and many more, Curry said.

You can watch the city's live stream of the virtual ceremony here.

