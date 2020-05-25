Watch Live: City of Jacksonville holds Memorial Day observance virtually

The City's Memorial Day observance will look a little different this year, with a virtual ceremony streamed online. You can watch the live stream here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will hold a different type of Memorial Day observance this year.

Mayor Lenny Curry announced last week the city will hold a virtual ceremony, streamed on the city's YouTube page and other social media accounts at 8 a.m. Monday.

It will feature remarks from local officials, military leadership, musical selections from the Voices of Jacksonville, Navy Band Southeast, Jacksonville Pipes and Drums and many more, Curry said.