The British are coming! Roughly 200 sailors to arrive at Naval Station Mayport Thursday

Their stay is part of a two-day port visit.
British sailors from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth got a chance to experience Northeast Florida after arriving Wednesday at NAS Jax. Photo: Florida Times-Union.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The British are coming! The British are coming! Roughly 200 British sailors are scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville a day early.

On Thursday, the sailors onboard British Royal Navy Frigate HMS Portland will arrive at Naval Station Mayport around 2:30 p.m. This is a day earlier than previously announced.

Their stay is part of a two-day port visit.

In 2019, Naval Station Mayport welcomed more than 1,500 Sailors assigned to the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. 

As a result, business boomed at beach bars and restaurants in Northeast Florida.

