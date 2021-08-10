Veteran program helps minimize most common side effects of breast cancer

The program offers the support of new-age technology, individualized education, imaging, lab surveillance and much more.

If you're a veteran with breast cancer, you have options.

One of those options includes 'The Breast Cancer Survivorship Program' at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

The program helps First Coast veterans undergoing breast cancer treatment while helping to minimize some of the most common side effects of cancer.

The program also hopes to empower and encourage veterans to remain physically active and practice healthy habits.

The program offers the support of new-age technology, individualized education, imaging, lab surveillance and much more.

Additional human services also include available nutritionists, physical therapists, a psychiatrist, a recreational therapist, and a whole health coach for veterans.

The Breast Cancer Survivorship program helps veterans focus on aspects of their care that they can control, which improves their health and well-being according to Dr. Tejal Patel, Physical Therapist, NF/SGVHS.

“We are already making a positive impact on our breast cancer survivors, and we are just getting started,” said Patel. “Ultimately our end goal is to help them to, not only survive, but thrive throughout their cancer journey.”