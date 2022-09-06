Blue Shield Family Foundation hosts event to raise funds for injured LEOs in Nassau County

"The money helps pay for their ongoing medical expenses and loss of pay until they get back on their feet," said the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Blue Shield Family Foundation will be hosting a silent auction along with an auction dinner at The Barn at Cottonwood Ranch.

Proceeds raised will benefit critically injured men and women of law enforcement in Nassau County.

"The money helps pay for their ongoing medical expenses and loss of pay until they get back on their feet," said the Nassau County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post. "This program also aids with scholarships for the children of these officers. Most of these officers have served their country twice."

The event will be held at 452039 Old Dixie Hwy, Callahan, FL on Thursday Nov. 3, 2022 from 6 p.m until 10 p.m.

Event organizers say there will be food, beer, and wine along with live music all the way from Nashville featuring Amber Delacruz.

Tickets are $125.00 per person