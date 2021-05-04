Blue Angels to hold practice sessions at NAS Jacksonville this week, base will be closed to public

The practice sessions will take place beginning Wednesday and will continue through Friday. However, the base will not be open to the public for viewing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Jan. 26, 2021 about NAS Jacksonville canceling the April air show.

The legendary Blue Angels of the United States Navy will be in Jacksonville this week to practice at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville.

The practice sessions will take place beginning Wednesday and will continue through Friday. However, the base will not be open to the public for viewing, Naval Air Station Jacksonville said.

The decision is, in part, to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the air show has been canceled, the naval base said. The air show is expected to return in 2022.

The purpose of the practice sessions is to ensure pilots maintain required flight proficiencies at previously scheduled show sites until COVID-19 restrictions are canceled.

People in neighborhoods near NAS Jacksonville may see an increase in aircraft activity and noise during the sessions.