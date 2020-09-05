JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honored frontline COVID-19 health care workers, first responders and essential workers with formation flights over Jacksonville Friday.

Hundreds of First Coast News viewers were captivated by the planes high overhead from Mayport to Nocatee, downtown Jacksonville to Orange Park and more. Viewers shared their photos and videos from the ground, and many of the vantage points were quite stunning.

But none of them compares to the vantage point of the pilot in the cockpit.

The Navy shared a 360-degree video from inside one of the jets, courtesy of Navy Petty Officer Second Class Christopher Gordon.

The 1 minute, 16 second clip shows the pilot surrounded by several other planes as they zoom through the skies above Jacksonville, all in a salute to the First Coast's health care workers and first responders.

WATCH THE FLYOVER FROM THE COCKPIT HERE:

First Coast News crews watched alongside several health care workers at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and spoke to them about how much it meant to be recognized.

"It was great to see the support and it just gave us all a good feeling knowing that we're thought of, that we're loved, and it's very much appreciated," said Judy Sessions, Director of Ambulatory Surgery at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

The nurses and doctors said the flyover also was special since it fell during Nurse Appreciation Week.

