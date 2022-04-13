Navy's Blue Angels arrive in Jacksonville for upcoming air show plans

Two members of the team will arrive at Naval Air Station Jacksonville around 8:45 a.m.: Lt. Katlin Forster, Blue Angel #8, and Lt. Griffin Stangel, Blue Angel #7.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Navy's elite flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, will be in Jacksonville Wednesday to talk about plans for an air show coming up this fall.

Two members of the team will arrive at Naval Air Station Jacksonville around 8:45 a.m. Lt. Katlin Forster, Blue Angel #8, and Lt. Griffin Stangel, Blue Angel #7, will be meeting with NAS Jax representatives about the show, set for Oct. 22 and 23.

The show is the 69th anniversary air show, and it is open to the public. for more information about the air show, visit NASJaxAirShow.com.

The Blue Angel Flight Demonstration Team originated at NAS Jax in 1946.

There is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The gates open at 9 a.m., and the show will begin at 11 a.m.

At the NAS Jax Air Show, you can watch a variety of military and civilian demonstrations, enjoy military and civilian aircraft displays, shop at novelty, food and beverage booths, or head to the Kids Zone for games and activities for all ages.