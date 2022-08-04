Blue Angels returning to Jacksonville at the NAS Jax Air Show

At the NAS Jax Air Show, you can watch a variety of military and civilian demonstrations, enjoy military and civilian aircraft displays and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Blue Angels are returning to Jacksonville!

The famous jets will make an appearance at the NAS Jax Air Show on Oct. 22 and 23 at NAS Jacksonville.

There is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend.

"At the NAS Jax Air Show you will witness thrills like never before from a variety of military and civilian demonstrations," says the event website. "The grand finale will be the Navy’s flight demonstration team: The Blue Angels."

While you are at the show, you'll be able to enjoy military and civilian aircraft displays, shop at novelty, food and beverage booths, or head to the Kids Zone for games and activities for all ages.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m.

While there will be two ATMs onsite, it is highly recommended that you bring cash with you.