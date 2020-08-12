Blue Angels announce upcoming Jacksonville dates

Here's when you can see the Blue Angels fly in Jacksonville in 2021 and 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Blue Angels will take flight in Jacksonville in 2021 and 2022.

On Tuesday, the Blues announced on Facebook that its 2022 air show schedule includes 32 locations with 63 flights.

This includes Jacksonville from Oct. 22, 2022 to Oct. 23, 2022.

Next year, the Blue Angels plan to take flight in Naval Air Station Jacksonville from April 10, 2021 to April 11, 2021 as part of their 75th-anniversary tour.

This year, the Blues had to cut their air tour short because of COVID-19. Though there wasn't an air show in October like usual, the Blues flew across the city in May honoring the area's first responders as they fight at the frontlines of the pandemic.