Annual Thanksgiving feast held for military families at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks to those you love and that’s exactly what Navy chefs at the Oasis Galley at Mayport were doing Thursday at their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“They are wasting their time on us while they could be partying and spending time with their families and we do appreciate it," said Julia Cabe, the wife of a military veteran.

Jason Canfield, commanding officer at Naval Station Mayport, is one of the volunteers who said they expected a big crowd.

“Hundreds of people come and actually delay their Thanksgiving plans because the meal is so impressive here that the Oasis Galley puts on," said Canfield.

With those of hundreds of people, you can imagine how early the chefs had to prep.

“These sailors woke up very early in the morning and left their families to come serve and that’s what they do. They do it at a high level. I always say that the Oasis Galley is always on watch and never in port," said Canfield.

Canfield says one of the things he’s thankful for this Thanksgiving is his team.