Loved ones were all smiles at Naval Station Mayport today as one of the littoral ships was welcomed home for the first time at the naval station.



The crew who have been out to sea for four months were excited to finally come home and see their loved ones right before the holidays.

Crews were greeted by signs and cheers, and the first kiss by Amanda and Michael Jeffus officially welcoming home the 70 crew members.

“We’re super excited to have him for the holiday,” Amanda Jeffus said.

Her son told First Coast News his excitement to see his dad was "times infinity."

That excitement was palpable as loved ones anxiously awaited that first embrace.

Michael Burkheart, also in the Navy and stationed at Mayport, had one thing on his mind when waiting for his girlfriend.

“Just to give her a hug, I miss her a lot," he said. "I haven’t seen her, so I’m excited, plus I’m about to leave on deployment so I’m excited to see her.”

The ship's commanding officer Colin Kane was happy to finally dock for the first time at their homeport at Naval Station Mayport.

“It’s just a fantastic conclusion to four months of hard work and really getting to know the ship,” Kane said.

The newest littoral combat ship joined the fleet when it was officially commissioned Oct. 26 in Burns Harbor, Indiana.

The USS Indianapolis is the seventh LCS at Mayport, and is equipped to carry out mine warfare. It’s the fourth ship named in honor of the Indiana capitol and the Navy’s 19th littoral combat ship.

Over the next coming years, the ship will go through certification and testing before it deploys.