2 ships from Naval Station Mayport sent to support Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Naval Station Mayport-based ships will sail to assist Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates. The Associated Press reported Monday that 1,600 people had died on both sides.
Defense Secretary Llyod Austin announced Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail and be prepared to help Israel.
Along with the Ford, the U.S. will send two destroyers that are based out of Mayport: the USS Carney and the USS Thomas Hunder. The U.S. will also deploy cruiser USS Normandy and destroyers USS Ramage and USS Roosevelt.