2 ships from Naval Station Mayport sent to support Israel

The USS Carney and the USS Thomas Hudner will sail in the Eastern Mediterranean to be prepared to assist Israel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Naval Station Mayport-based ships will sail to assist Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates. The Associated Press reported Monday that 1,600 people had died on both sides.

Defense Secretary Llyod Austin announced Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail and be prepared to help Israel.