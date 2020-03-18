JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least 18 people with direct ties to NAS Jacksonville are being tested for coronavirus, confirmed a spokesperson for NAS Jacksonville Wednesday.

None of the cases are presumptive positive, and the Navy is currently waiting on test results to come back. As of Wednesday at 10:32 a.m., they have not had any positive tests come back aboard NAS Jacksonville.

NAS Jacksonville is currently in Health Protection Condition Bravo “Moderate” which means all personnel must follow strict hygiene practices including no handshaking, disinfecting common-use areas and if someone has symptoms to contact their medical care provider and self-isolate.

The Navy has been active in educating the fleet and family members about COVID-19 and the importance of seeking medical advice and will monitor anyone with symptoms and test if clinically indicated.

"We are continuing with our mission of supporting the warfighters which means keeping the airfield open and will do so as long as possible," said a spokesperson for NAS Jacksonville. " We are prepared to limit staff personnel by allowing them to telework, however, some personnel cannot telework in their current job positions."

At this time there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus at Naval Station Mayport.

"We continue to follow guidance from the Department of Defense and taking all the necessary precautions," said a spokesperson for Naval Station Mayport. "Our medical professionals continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to assist Sailors, civilians and families as needed."

