A memorial marker now sits near the location where the remains of 5-year-old Taylor Williams was found in a wooded area between Linden and Demopolis, Alabama last month.

Jackie Pruitt shared her photo of the marker to First Coast News on Wednesday, saying it was put near the location a few days ago. It reads in part, "in loving memory ... safe in the arms of God."

She said she doesn't know who put the marker there.

A memorial marker was placed at the location where the remains of Taylor Williams, 5, was found in Alabama.

Taylor Williams was reported missing by her 27-year-old mother Brianna Williams on Nov. 6. Brianna Williams told police she last saw her in their home in the 600 block of Ivy Street.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly after and the search for the little girl led multiple agencies, including the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and NCIS, to Alabama.

On Nov. 12, authorities located a child's remains in a wooded area near Linden and Demopolis, Alabama. They confirmed it was Taylor Williams on Nov. 25.

The fact that Taylor Williams' body was found at all defies the sad reality of many missing person cases (Joleen Cummings, Iyana Sawyer, Haleigh Cummings).

Brianna Williams now sits in the Duval County jail and faces charges of child neglect and giving false information to police in connection to this case. She was arrested the day the remains were found, but was hospitalized in a medically-induced coma because she tried to harm herself via an apparent overdose, police said.

Brianna Williams is scheduled to make her first court appearance Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.