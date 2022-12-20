Jacksonville man worried about family in Taliban controlled Afghanistan

"The only thing my my kids want for Christmas is to see their grandfather."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been more than a year since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

For one Jacksonville family, that's one year hoping their relatives are not caught by them. Sayed Hashimi does not get a lot of sleep nowadays.

The thought of his family being hunted by the Taliban keeps him up. He said his loved ones are moving house-to-house, seeking refuge.

The Jacksonville resident said his family deal with suicide bomb attacks day and night.

"Nobody deserves that, especially my family," Hashimi said.

Hashimi said his father and his brother-in-law spent years assisting the US Army. When the Taliban took over, he said his family was so close to getting out, but the flight was cancelled. The weight of his worries are getting heavier. Hashimi mentioned how her wife cries every night, but it is her strength that keeps his head up.

"I just talked to my brother-law-law 20 minutes ago," Hashimi said. "Him and his wife gave birth to a baby girl. It's tough, man."

Hashimi said his family could use all the help they can get. He told First Coast News he needs 10 Special Immigrant Visas. Hashimi said the Taliban would go after his extended family if the father or brother-in-law escaped. At the very least, he needs help getting his family to Pakistan. Hashimi said the visas cost at least $700, and he doesn't have enough to fund all 10.

He wants them to leave together.

"The only thing my kids want for Christmas is to see their grandfather," Hashimi said.