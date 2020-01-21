Let's face it. We can't get enough of Baby Yoda.

The Child, also known as "Baby Yoda" to fans of the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, broke the Internet again last week after Build-A-Bear announced it was coming out with a plush of the 50-year-old baby.

This got us wondering what other Baby Yoda goodies are out there? Turns out, there's plenty of exciting merchandise that's heading our way, guaranteed to make your face turn into this:

Here are our Top 5 must-have Baby Yoda items:

1. 'The Child' plush on shopDisney.com

The Disney Store is releasing a Baby Yoda plush in April. It's available for pre-order.

In case you can't wait for the Build-A-Bear plush, shopDisney is coming out with a plush of its own. It stands at 11-inches tall and features Baby Yoda in a faux suede coat.

It's available for pre-order for $24.99 and won't be released until April. Click here to order. May the hugs be with you!

2. Star Wars: The Child Talking Plush Toy from Hasbro

Hasbro is coming out with a talking Baby Yoda Plush. It's sold out on its website, but available for pre-order on BigBayToyStore.com.

Baby Yoda doesn't say much on The Mandalorian (maybe a couple of baby sounds here or there), but that's not stopping Hasbro from releasing a talking plush toy of The Child. The best part -- he comes with a frog and a bowl of soup!

Standing at 7.5 inches tall, this toy was available for pre-order for $24.99 on the official Hasbro website, but has since sold out. We found it still available for pre-order on BigBadToyStore.com for $26.99. It is expected to be released in May.

3. The Child by Funko Pop!

GameStop, along with several other retailers, will be releasing the Baby Yoda Pop figures, all available for pre-order.

For the collectors out there, Funko Pop is in the works of creating a Baby Yoda to add to your collection. You will be able to get it in two sizes: The normal 4-inch figure or a 10-inch figure, both releasing in March with a second-wave of the 10-inch figure releasing in April, according to GameStop.

The 4-inch figure retails for $11.99 and is available for pre-order. The 10-inch figure costs $34.99. (The 10-inch Pop available for $29.99 on shopDisney!)

Don't worry -- if one shop sells out, this Funko Pop! is selling at several retailers.

4. Mini Baby Yoda figurines by Hasbro

Hasbro is releasing three sets of mini Baby Yoda figures. Each set comes with two of the figures in your most favorite poses of The Child!

We all know Baby Yoda is cute, but what's even cuter are these mini figurines being released from Hasbro! These itsy-bitsy toys are 2.2-inches tall and come in three sets. Each set contains two Baby Yodas in some of his most beloved poses.

The sets are available for pre-order for on both Amazon and Hasbro for $15.99. They are expected to be released in May.

5. The Child necklace by RockLove Jewelry

Rock Love Jewerly is coming out with a Star Wars collection that includes The Child. It's available for $135 via pre-order.

Beautiful, this necklace is! If you don't know about Rock Love Jewelry, you need to check out their website now. They release a lot of fandom-inspired jewelry, ranging from Star Wars to Disney to Pokemon.

So of course, it was only a matter of time before Rock Love came out with a Baby Yoda design. This solid sterling silver 20- to 24-inch adjustable necklace features the Child with his charming smile and outstretched hand.

Like the others, this item is available for pre-order, expected to be released in March. It costs $135.

See the following links below for other Baby Yoda merch:

If you can't wait for these pre-orders, check out some of the items that you can score now (not T-shirts).

The Child Mug for $19.95 from shopDisney.com.

shopDisney is offering a Mandalorian mug with Baby Yoda on it for $20.

This 3D Child phone case from shopDisney.com for $34.99.

shopDisney is selling a phone case with Baby Yoda for $35.

This adorable Mandalorian jigsaw puzzle of Mando carrying Baby Yoda, available on Amazon for $10.99.

For $10.99, Amazon is selling a Mandalorian puzzle featuring Baby Yoda.

