U.S. Border Patrol agents in Tucson, Ariz. arrested a previously deported Guatemalan sex offender on Saturday.

Border Patrol agents were patrolling west of Port of Lukeville when they arrested a group of Guatemalan and Honduran nationals.

The group, which consisted of 16 men, women and children, entered the U.S. illegally, the Border Patrol said.

One of the men was identified as Pedro Nolasco-Garcia, 52, a Guatemalan man who was convicted of lewd or lascivious conduct and failure to register as a sex offender on July 31, 2015 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Nolasco, a felon reentering the country after being deported, will now face federal prosecution for immigration violations.