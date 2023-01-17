Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

McMichael was sentenced to life without parole for Arbery's murder. His attorney previously said that he had a "myriad of medical conditions."

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Augusta State Medical Prison provides "centralized acute, specialized medical and Level IV Mental Health services for male and female offenders and houses "severe medical cases," according to the corrections department website.

It is also sometimes used to hold prisoners who will be transitioned into a new prison.

It is unclear why McMichael was moved to this facility.

In a court filing before his sentencing, McMichael's attorney said he should not be in a state facility because his safety was at risk and because of his "myriad of medical conditions," including depression, anxiety and cardiac issues for the reasons he is asking for leniency in his sentencing.

McMichael was sentenced to life without parole for Arbery's murder. He is also serving another sentence of life plus seven years for committing a federal hate crime, after a judge ruled that McMichael, along with his son and Bryan, killed Arbery because he was Black.

What happened to Ahmaud Arbery?

A nationwide story, Arbery, who was Black, was murdered by McMichael, his son and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan while he was jogging through a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia.

McMichael and his son, Travis, as well Bryan in a separate vehicle, chased Arbery and trapped him.