A medical marijuana marketplace is offering federal employees some re-leaf during longest U.S. government shut down in history.

BudTrader.com, the self-proclaimed largest online marketplace for goods and services in the cannabis industry, is donating medical marijuana to any federal employee who cannot afford it according to a Facebook post.

"To any Federal Employee unable to pay for their medical cannabis due to the Government shutdown, BudTrader will donate to you the allowable, legal, limit according to California adult use rules and regulations to help ease your suffering in this difficult time"

Fret not Floridians, the company said they're sweetening the pot. Their cannabis network is spread out all over North America and they posted that they're happy to help wherever they can.

Some 800,000 federal employees have now missed two paychecks due to the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

The longest-ever closure has had a high impact on multiple federal agencies including our national parks system and airline travel industries.

