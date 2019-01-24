Some 800,000 federal employees have now missed two paychecks due to longest U.S. government shut down in history.

Fortunately, some companies on the First Coast are willing to work with those impacted by the government shutdown to help lessen the financial burden that has been placed on them. Here's a list of where those individuals can get free food, assistance and other aid.

FREEBIES:

Free meal at Dick's Wings on Thursday for Coast Guard families - Active duty U.S. Coast Guard members and family members can visit a participating Dick’s Wings location on Thursday, January 24 between 5 and 9 p.m. and show their government-issued ID. In return, the bill for any food and non-alcoholic beverages will be covered by the Jaguars. Participating Dicks locations include Mayport, Kingsland, Mandarin, Merrill Road, Nocatee, San Pablo, Youngerman Circle and Fernandina.

Free food distribution for Coast Guard families on Thursday - The USO in Mayport (2560 Mayport Road) starting at 9:30 a.m. This is in conjunction with Feeding Northeast Florida and features a significant food donation from SE Grocers.

- The USO in Mayport (2560 Mayport Road) starting at 9:30 a.m. This is in conjunction with Feeding Northeast Florida and features a significant food donation from SE Grocers. Free Angie's sub for Coast Guard members in uniform on Thursday - According to a Facebook post, all active U.S. Coast Guard members in uniform get a free sub at Angie’s on Thursday. "We appreciate your service. We appreciate your patience with the 535 dysfunctional members of Congress who sacrifice nothing and get paid exorbitantly while you sacrifice so much and get no paycheck. Thank you from the Angie’s staff."

Free transit fares for federal workers - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced a free fare program for federal employees including the JTA fixed route bus service, First Coast Flyer, the St. John’s River Ferry and JTA Connexion. In order to ride for free, federal workers will need to show their active federal identification badge when boarding buses or the Ferry.

DEALS:

Bank of America : Offering a Client Assistance Program for personalized financial assistance.

Offering a Client Assistance Program for personalized financial assistance. Chase Bank : Chase will automatically waive or refund overdraft and monthly service fees on Chase checking and savings accounts if an employee’s salary from an affected federal agency was direct-deposited into the account in November, 2018.

Chase will automatically waive or refund overdraft and monthly service fees on Chase checking and savings accounts if an employee’s salary from an affected federal agency was direct-deposited into the account in November, 2018. Discover : Discover cardmembers that have a loan with Discover Bank may be eligible for assistance such as skipping a payment. Call 00-347-2683.

Discover cardmembers that have a loan with Discover Bank may be eligible for assistance such as skipping a payment. Call 00-347-2683. Navy Federal Credit Union : Offering a special Navy Federal government shutdown loan program.

Offering a special Navy Federal government shutdown loan program. Wells Fargo : The bank will work with individuals and business banking customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown.

The bank will work with individuals and business banking customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown. Unemployment benefits : In the event of a Federal government shutdown, Federal employees may be eligible for Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE). The UCFE program is administered by state unemployment insurance (UI) agencies acting as agents of the Federal government

In the event of a Federal government shutdown, Federal employees may be eligible for Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE). The UCFE program is administered by state unemployment insurance (UI) agencies acting as agents of the Federal government AT&T : For customers affected by the shutdown, you are eligible for flexible payment options to keep your service running.

For customers affected by the shutdown, you are eligible for flexible payment options to keep your service running. Sprint : Sprint Customer Care is prepared to work with federal government employees seeking short-term payment solutions.

Sprint Customer Care is prepared to work with federal government employees seeking short-term payment solutions. T-Mobile : T-Mobile is providing account support to customers directly affected by the U.S. government shutdown to ensure their wireless service remains available during the closure.

ASSISTANCE OPTIONS:

BEAM - The Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry (BEAM) continues to monitor the partial government shutdown and is offering food and financial assistance If you have been personally impacted and may need assistance as a result of the shutdown, please contact us at (904) 241-2326.

- The Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry (BEAM) continues to monitor the partial government shutdown and is offering food and financial assistance If you have been personally impacted and may need assistance as a result of the shutdown, please contact us at (904) 241-2326. City grants for rent, utilities and food assistance - To apply for grants offered by the City of Jacksonville's Social Services Division to help assist with rent, mortgage, utilities and food you can call 904-630-0545.

