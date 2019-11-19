Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Jacksonville Tuesday to make an announcement at Mayo Clinic.

According to The Florida-Times-Union, the announcement will be about a new carbon ion therapy project.

Carbon ion therapy has the potential to destroy cancer cells and tumors that are resistant to more traditional radiation therapy methods, the newspaper reports.

You can watch the announcement live right here.

(STREAM BEGINS AT 10 A.M)