National

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

His family says he died peacefully Saturday of complications from dementia.
Credit: AP
FILE - Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves adjusts his headset at the start of play against the Detroit Lions at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Dec. 22, 2002. Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

ATLANTA — ATLANTA (AP) — Former Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves has died at the age of 77.

His family says he died peacefully Saturday of complications from dementia.

Reeves won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with Denver and Atlanta, all blowout losses. 

He teamed with John Elway to take the Broncos to three Super Bowls. 

Reeves also guided the Falcons to their first Super Bowl. And he coached the New York Giants in a career stretching 23 seasons.

