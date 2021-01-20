FBI Jacksonville arrests Pensacola man for alleged role in US Capitol insurrection

According to an affidavit, Jesus Rivera recorded several videos on Facebook during the day's events, including one inside the Capitol crypt.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The FBI Jacksonville Pensacola Resident Agency arrested a Pensacola man Wednesday for his alleged role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to the US Attorney's Office, the FBI took Jesus Rivera into custody in Pensacola without incident.

He is charged with:

"Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

"Knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

"Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol buildings or ground

"Parading, demonstrating, or picketing the Capitol buildings"

According to an affidavit from the US Department of Justice, Rivera uploaded a five-minute video to his now-defunct Facebook account showing a crowd of people in the US Capitol crypt. The affidavit says Rivera changed the camera to face him with his face clearly visible in the recording.

The affidavit states the video went back to facing the crowd before returning to Rivera's face, which ends with Rivera beginning to climb out of a window.

According to the affidavit, a Facebook index page helped the FBI obtain a federal search warrant which helped to identify Rivera.

The affidavit says Rivera uploaded two other videos showing Rivera approaching the US Capitol and then on the grounds of the Capitol surrounded by people "demonstrating or protesting."

The affidavit says at one point during the second video, Rivera can be heard saying, "Hey guys, if you are on here, share this live because I am about to take my [...] to the middle of the state capitol and see what’s going on, where they are trying to jump in.”

According to the affidavit, Rivera also uploaded another video that shows a "large and loud protest" on the US Capitol grounds. Several times in the video, he turns the camera on and off selfie mode "where he is visible as the author/creator of the video."

"The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but we will not tolerate those who seek to incite violence or wreak havoc on our established institutions,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “We will continue to hold accountable those who were responsible the violent actions at the U.S. Capitol, and coordinate with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure safety in all North Florida communities in the future."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia County Sheriff's Office assisted the FBI with the investigation.