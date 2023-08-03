Emergency alert messages to be sent to every cellphone on Wednesday - Here's what you need to know

FEMA and the FCC are testing out the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If and when you get a text message on Wednesday afternoon, don't be alarmed, it's just the federal government testing out its Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

Both tests are supposed to start at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The messages will be sent to all TVs, radios and cellphones.

WEA test

The WEA part of the test will be sent to all consumer cellphones.

The message will show up in either English or Spanish, depending on the phone settings.

EAS test

The EAS test will be sent to radios and TVs.

Why are they sending it?

"The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level," FEMA said in a release.

Will it be postponed?

"In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the backup testing date is Oct. 11," FEMA said.

How many times will I get it?

All wireless phones should receive the message only once.

What will the message say?

For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

More information on the EAS test

"The EAS portion of the test is scheduled to last approximately one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers.