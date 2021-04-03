CVS looking to hire 25,000 employees nationwide at virtual career fair Friday

In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022.

CVS Health announced that it's recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event Friday.

CVS says the new positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months, when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS.

Additional roles include retail store associates.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.”

Qualified candidates can apply for these open positions using the company’s mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website.

There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.