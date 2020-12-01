DALLAS — Updated at 6:16 p.m. Sunday with additional information from police.

A teen was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in the chest by another teen, authorities confirm.

The gunfire erupted around 9:10 p.m. during a basketball game between South Oak Cliff and Justin F. Kimball High Schools inside Ellis Davis Field House, police said.

The victim, an 18-year-old, had to undergo surgery and remained in critical condition as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police sources told WFAA.

Dallas ISD Spokesperson Robyn Harris said the victim may be a former student of South Oak Cliff High School.

A Dallas ISD officer was transported to the hospital after her back was grazed by shrapnel during the shooting. She is expected to be OK, according to Harris.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a fight in the stands during the game.

According to a Dallas ISD police source, two teens, both of whom are not enrolled in Dallas ISD, got into a physical altercation before one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Sunday, Dallas police announced that a 15-year-old boy turned himself into police for the shooting and has since been arrested on an aggravated assault charge. He has not been named because he is a juvenile.

Two other people were also involved in the shooting, were also juveniles, have also been identified and have not been charged, police said.

A WFAA photographer was inside the game during the shooting and caught the scene on video. The shooting happened late in the third quarter of the game.

In the below raw video, four gunshots can be heard as attendees and players scramble for cover. Multiple police officers can then be seen running around the upper part of the stadium.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time, but Dallas police have released several photos of three people they consider to be of interest in the case. Those photos can be seen below.

Three individuals of interest to Dallas police in the shooting that occurred inside Ellis Davis Field House during a basketball game on Jan. 11, 2020.

Dallas police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-283-4805, 214-671-3083 or brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com .

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information to leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

