National baseball league for teens, adults with autism starting a team in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A national baseball league for teenagers and adults on the autism spectrum wants to start a team in Jacksonville.

Alternative Baseball has more than 20 teams around the country.

“It’s a community-based program where we strive to not only include within our sport, but to use the game of baseball to integrate our athletes into the greater communities," CEO and founder, Taylor Duncan, said.

Duncan says the league is played just like Major League Baseball but gives those on the spectrum an opportunity they otherwise may not have.

"Now we’re looking forward to a great job down here in Jacksonville, DUUUVAL," Duncan said with a smile.

But his enthusiasm hasn't quite been matched in Jacksonville. It hasn't been for a lack of effort.

“I ended up getting in touch with Greenwood School and North Florida Special Ed school and on my own time I’m working a baseball club after school for them," Alternative Baseball coach, Jim Stecklow, said.

Stecklow says he's had a hard time recruiting players for a team in Jacksonville.

The Navy veteran lived in Jacksonville for years before moving to Louisville, Kentucky about six years ago.

He said he was watching the local news one night and saw a report on Alternative Baseball.

"He was talking about trying to get a team here up in Louisville, so my wife looked at me and she was like that's your passion you need to go you need to call him. I call him I talked to him for about two hours learned about the organization and ended up starting a team in Louisville," Stecklow said.

Stecklow recently moved back to Jacksonville and held an after-school club for kids but hasn't been able to field a team.

“I told my wife I said if it doesn’t fall through, I’ll continue to do the baseball club out at the schools it’s not going to stop my passion for baseball my passion for the kids just won’t stop," Stecklow said.