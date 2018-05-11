On this day 146 years ago, Susan B. Anthony voted in the presidential election illegally.

The year was 1872, which is nearly 50 years before women had the legal right to vote. Because of this, Anthony, a popular women's suffrage advocate, was arrested, released, and fined $100.

Anthony refused to pay the fine. She told the judge "I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty. And I shall earnestly and persistently continue to urge all women."

She died in 1906. Fourteen years after her death, the 19th amendment in the U.S. Constitution was passed, granting all adult women the right to vote.

