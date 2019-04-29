Crocs-lovers, have you ever wanted a little pouch in which to store your valuables while exploring Florida's beaches and theme parks? Some new footwear will include just that.

Earlier this year, we told you how TripAdvisor again named Clearwater Beach the best beach in America. And, with summer approaching, we know you'll be enjoying the Sunshine State's many miles of coastline and crystal-clear water. Well, a new creation might help you when you take the family to the beach.

Crocs has teamed up with Japanese clothing brand and fashion curator BEAMS to launch a new line of comfortable footwear with little pouches on the shoe straps. Theoretically, you could use them to store your keys or even credit cards. If you're not into wallets or purses, this might be the solution for you.

According to a posting on the BEAMS website, the "Bespoke Pocket Crog" costs $53 when converted into American dollars.

This certainly isn't the first footwear line to combine fashion with practicality. American sneaker brand KangaROOS grew famous in the 80s for its shoes with zippered pockets that could hold keys or loose change.

A Crocs spokesperson tells us these fanny pack Crocs aren't the only new footwear to get excited about. There are a total of 10 new women's and men's styles, including variations of Crocs that don't have the pouches but are bedazzled with colorful gems.

"The new collection also includes flat sandals for women with thin, slender straps," Spokesperson Rachel Dobin says. "Available in metallic pink and silver, they can be worn outdoors and on vacation, from day to night, making them great for any occasion."

You can shop the BEAMS website by clicking here.

