WASHINGTON — A military working dog that was wounded while tracking down the head of the Islamic State is back on duty. But don't ask the name of the K-9 fighter.

Military officials say the dog's name is classified. So are any other details, including the breed.

Monday, President Trump tweeted an image of the dog which was declassified.

RELATED: Kurdish Crisis comes home to Washington

RELATED: Trump suggests impeachment was reason he kept IS raid secret

Gen. Mark Milley told reporters Monday that the animal "performed a tremendous service" in tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath his compound.

Al-Baghdadi set off an explosion that killed himself and three children and apparently wounded the dog.

Milley said the dog was "slightly wounded" but is now recovering and has returned to duty at an undisclosed location. Milley says the U.S. is "protecting the dog's identify" by keeping any information about the canine classified for now.