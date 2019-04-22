Tickets for Woodstock's 50th anniversary festival were supposed to go on sale today to commemorate Earth Day, but festival-goers will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on tickets.

Woodstock's website still says that tickets will be on sale soon, with no new date for ticket sales announced. The festival will take place on August 16-18 at at Watkins Glen International speedway in upstate New York. The festival was rumored to be held at the original Woodstock site in Bethel, New York, but the co-producer Michael Lang said that the site was too small.

An unaffiliated Woodstock called the Bethel Woods Music and Cultural Festival that will take place over the same anniversary weekend and be held on the same Bethel grounds as the original festival, according to the New York Times.

RELATED: Jay-Z, Dead & Co, the Killers headline Woodstock 50 lineup

RELATED: New details about Woodstock 50th anniversary festival

More than 80 artists are scheduled to perform at the festival. Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers will headline. Other performers include Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile and Halsey.

The ticket sales delay has sparked rumors and concern that the event will be cancelled. Pitchfork reports that the festival has not acquired a mass gathering permit for the event yet. An agent for one of the acts scheduled to perform at the festival spoke to Billboard, saying "no one knows what the hell is going on but there is clearly a problem."

As the original 1969 festival was brought about by youth activism and awareness, the 50th anniversary celebration plans to channel that same passion for engagement.

“It’s so inspiring to see young people today channeling their passion in causes they care about,” Lang explained in the release. “That’s something that’s always been a part of Woodstock’s mission, and it’s a big focus at the 50th festival.”