After a disappointing performance on the greens at last week's Wells Fargo Championship, Tiger Woods is back on the course at this week's The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's signature event.

Woods shot an up-and-down even par in Thursday's opening round, bogeying the final hole to lose a chance to finish in the red.

Commonly known as golf's fifth major due to it's prestige on Tour, famed TPC Sawgrass course and large winners purse, Woods has won the event twice (2001 and 2013) in 17 appearances. He hasn’t played the tournament since 2015, when he tied for 69th.

For the second consecutive day, Woods tees off in a star-studded group at 8:27 a.m. ET alongside Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. Mickelson (+7 on Thursday) won the event in 2007 and Fowler (+2 Thursday) recently won in 2015.

Follow his round with our hole-by-hole tracker throughout the day:

Hole 3 - Par 3

Chirp-chirp-chirp. Tiger's tee shot finds the the green and he converts for birdie to get back to 1-under thru 12 (1-under for the tournament).

Fowler (-1), Mickelson (+7)

Hole 2 - Par 5

Tiger goes 3-wood and finds the fairway on No. 5. Tiger's approach from 211 yards finds the left green-side bunker. It's a tough out, and his third shot comes up short on the fringe. Tiger two-putts for a disappointing par after a great drive. Even thru 11(Even for the tournament).

Fowler (-1), Mickelson (+8)

Hole 1 - Par 4

Driver again on No. 1 and Tiger finds the beginnings of the right rough. His approach lands safely on the front-half of the green but the birdie putt comes up short. Par. Even thru 10 (Even for the tournament).

Fowler (E), Mickelson (+9)

Hole 18 - Par 4

Tiger found the water yesterday off the tee after hitting an iron, and today he hits another stinger that this time finds the fairway. His approach misses right, and he spins his chip within 10 feet of the hole. Unable to save par with the put, Tiger taps-in for bogey. Even par 36 on the front (Even for the tournament).

Fowler (E), Mickelson (+8)

Hole 17 - Par 3

After Phil and Rickie found the water yesterday, Tiger was safe and converted par. Today he's got a great look for birdie after sticking his tee shot close. He's got a little over 10-feet for back-to-back birdies, but misses left. Par. 1-under thru 8 (1-under for the tournament).

Fowler (E), Mickelson (+8)

Hole 16 - Par 5

Uh-oh. Tiger hit his stinger shot with an iron and it goes right. Way right. Way way right. He found the pine straw, but it went so far right that he had an angle and put his approach shot just left of the green. His putt from just off the green plays the slope perfectly, nestling up for another birdie look that he converts. 1-under thru 7 (1-under for the tournament).

Fowler (E), Mickelson (+8)

Heading to 17 with momentum.@TigerWoods makes his first birdie of the day.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/AvS3RWjtDJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

Hole 15 - Par 4

Tiger hit a b-e-a-utiful tee shot here, finding the middle of the fairway. He began his approach shot but backed off at the last second due to a gust of wind. Smart move, he lands this one on the green, but once again has a lengthy look at birdie. Two-putt par once again. Even thru 6 (Even for the tournament).

Fowler (E), Mickelson (+8)

Hole 14 - Par 4

Woods pulls the big dog out again and goes long, but right. He's in the rough but it doesn't look like a bad lie. He hits a useful approach that finds the green safely, setting up a lengthy look at birdie. Two-putt par. Even thru 5 (Even for the tournament).

Fowler (-1), Mickelson (+9)

Birdies on 3 of his first 5 holes. pic.twitter.com/tzyDUvHQgz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

Hole 13 - Par 3

Tiger took his time on the tee box, apparently waiting for some wind to die down. At the last second he switched clubs, then switched back, ultimately hitting his tee shot a little long, missing the green. Woods goes putter here and gets it within a few feet and taps in for another par. Even thru 4 (Even for the tournament).

Fowler (E), Mickelson (+9)

Hole 12 - Par 4

The drivable par 4 finds the fairway, leaving a short wedge to the green. It's not his best effort, but it's a look at birdie. Tiger didn't have the right line here, but he taps in for par. Even thru 3 (Even for the tournament).

Fowler (E), Mickelson (+7)

Hole 11 - Par 5

Tiger pulls driver and finds a left fairway bunker. Tiger lays up in the fairway and hits a wedge around 15-feet from the hole. The birdie putt misses just right, leaving a tap-in par. Even thru 2 (Even for the tournament).

Fowler (+1), Mickelson (+8)

Leaderboard update: Patrick Cantlay got off to a hot start, birdieing his first three holes to take the tournament lead at 9-under par.

Hole 10 - Par 4

Tiger and the boys begin their day on the back-nine Friday. He pulls an iron on the tee and loved it by the looks of his club twirl. His opening tee shot cuts the fairway in half, a great start seeing as he only hit four fairways yesterday. The approach goes right, but his chip nestles up close to the cup. Par. Even thru 1 (Even for the tournament).

Fowler (+2), Mickelson (+8)

