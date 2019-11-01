Julián Castro
Born: September 16, 1974
Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas
Age on Inauguration Day: 46
Party affiliation: Democrat
Education: Stanford University (BA in Political Science and Communications); Harvard Law School (Juris Doctor)
Professions: Lawyer
Public office: San Antonio Mayor 2009-2014; U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 2014-2017
Personal: Castro and wife Erica have two children
Life and career highlights
- Lost his first attempt at becoming San Antonio mayor in 2005, but went on to win four years later.
- Skipped sophomore year of high school due to his academic achievement.
- Time magazine placed him on its "40 under 40" list of rising stars in American politics in 2010
- In 2012, became the first Latino to give the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.
- Twin brother Joaquin is serving his fourth term as U.S. Representative from Texas’ 20th District.
Sources: Ballotpedia, Biography.com, WhiteHouse.gov, Dallas Morning News