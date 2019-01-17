John K. Delaney

Born: April 16, 1963

Birthplace: Wood-Ridge, New Jersey

Age on Inauguration Day: 57

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: johnkdelaney.com

Education: Columbia University (Bachelor’s degree); Georgetown Law School (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Commercial banker; private practice lawyer; entrepreneur

Public office: Elected to U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland in 2012. Re-elected twice. Did not run in 2018 to focus on presidential race.

Personal: Married to April McClain-Delaney. The couple has four daughters.

Life and career highlights

Founded two companies that are traded on the New York Stock Exchange:

Healthcare Financial Partners, which provides financing and related services to healthcare providers.

CapitalSource, which provides commercial loans to small and middle-market U.S. businesses.

Ranked third-wealthiest member of the House in 2014 with an estimated net worth of $214.9 million.

Served on the House Financial Services Committee.

Founded Blueprint Maryland, a non-profit focused on job creation.

Known for willingness to work with Republicans. During the 115th Congress (2017-18) was ranked 41st out of 438 on the McCourt School Bipartisan Index, which is a ranking of how often a member of the House of Representatives reaches across the aisle.

Suggested in campaign launch video that “attacking banks won’t win the day.”

One of his policy positions is to have the president debate Congress every quarter of the year.





Sources: Ballotpedia; Bloomberg; Congress.gov; Opensecrets.org; Real Clear Politics; Delaney campaign website