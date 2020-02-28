WASHINGTON — A government whistleblower has filed a complaint alleging that federal workers did not have the necessary protective gear or training when they were deployed to help victims of the coronavirus evacuated from China.

The complaint deals with Health and Human Services Department employees sent to Travis and March Air Force bases in California to assist evacuees from China.

The Office of Special Counsel, a federal agency that investigates personnel issues, confirmed on Thursday that it has received the complaint and is investigating.

