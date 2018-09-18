Tuesday is one of the cheesiest days of the year.

Sept. 18 is the made-up holiday of National Cheeseburger Day, and restaurants are celebrating with discounts and free burgers.

According to a survey by Offers.com, 25 percent of consumers chose Five Guys as their favorite cheeseburger, 21 percent of consumers chose Wendy’s and 20 percent McDonald’s.

But what kind of cheese is the best to top a burger?

The results often depend on the survey, but Livingston, New Jersey-based boutique burger chain, Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, found has found based on sales that American, cheddar and Swiss are the favorite choices.

Deals and freebies

The following deals are available at participating locations Tuesday, Sept. 18 and while supplies last.

Black Angus Steakhouse: The Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger and Guacamole Burger, fries or coleslaw and choice of a 16-ounce draft beer are $10.99 at participating locations in the bar area. Offers may vary by location.

BurgerFi: Locations nationwide will be offering $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a cheeseburger Tuesday.

Burgerim: Get a trio combo with three burgers Tuesday for $9.99, which is the price the chain usually charges for the duo.

Burger King: Find ongoing specials at www.bk.com/offers and coupons in the chain's app.

Culver's: Although there's not a nationwide promotion, individual locations may offer specials. One way to check is by calling your closest location and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com.

Farmer Boys: Get $1 Big Cheese cheeseburgers at participating locations Tuesday.

Fatburger: If you’re in Los Angeles, get free delivery from one of the 35 Fatburger restaurants in the area with Postmates. The deal started Monday and goes through Sept. 23 with no minimum required. Open the Postmates app and look for the Fatburger collection.

Fuddruckers: The chain's value meals are a weekday special available all-day Monday through Thursday and until 4 p.m. Friday. The cheeseburger deal combo with fries and drink is $8 at participating locations listed at www.fuddruckers.com/valuemeals.

Grubhub: This deal isn't just for cheeseburgers. Now through Sept. 24, the food delivery service and Venmo are offering $10 off any order $15 or more. Place the order in the Grubhub app, pay with Venmo and enter promo code VENMOTREAT. Sister program, Seamless, is offering the same deal with the same code.

Holiday Inn: At all 28 Burger Theory restaurants located in Holiday Inn properties, get a free burger Tuesday while supplies last. The Burger Theory locations are giving away 10,000 classic cheeseburgers and no additional purchase is required. Starting on National Cheeseburger Day and through Nov. 11, Burger Theory will have a limited-time three cheese loaded burger, The Cheese Louise.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: Show you have downloaded the My Hwy 55 appand get half-off all burger combos from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday. The chain considers itself the official restaurant of the made-up holiday.

IHOP: Here's a deal from the chain known briefly as IHOB.From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, get a free stack of two buttermilk or pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase of any Ultimate Steakburger and another side.

McDonald's: With the fast-food chain's mobile app, find offers including a $1 McDouble, available once per day.

Miller's Ale House: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, cheeseburgers are $5.99 when you show a Facebook post.

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub: Get a $5 cheeseburger Tuesday dine-in only with choice of cheddar, Swiss or American cheese.

PT’s Taverns: Get a single cheeseburger for $4, a double cheeseburger for $6, a triple cheeseburger for $8 and a quadruple cheeseburger for $10 Tuesday.

Red Robin: With any beverage purchase at participating restaurants Tuesday, get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5.

Roy Rogers: Get two cheeseburgers for $5 at participating locations Tuesday.

Ruby Tuesday: So Connected members, what the chain calls those who subscribe to emails, will get a coupon for a free burger with purchase of an entree to use either Tuesday or Wednesday. Sign up for future offers including a birthday freebie and learn more at www.rubytuesday.com/CheeseburgerDay2018.

Sonic: Every Tuesday cheeseburgers are half-price from 5 p.m. to close. Also, for a limited time, get a Carhop Classic, which is the choice of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or the Classic Signature Slinger, served with medium tots for only $2.99.

Ted's Montana Grill: Get $6 cheeseburgers and fries Tuesday. Dine-in only.

Tony Roma's: Members of the chain’s email club will get a coupon for $2 off any burger Tuesday to use at participating locations. Sign up at www.tonyromas.com.

Wayback Burgers: Download the chain’s new Wayback App by Sept. 17 for a National Cheeseburger Day buy-one-get-one free deal Sept. 18. Also earn a free classic burger after making your first in-app purchase and earn other freebies.

Wendy's: This deal last through Sept. 30. Get a free Dave's Single with any Wendy’s purchase with an offer on the mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. This offer will refresh daily, the fast-food chain announced in a news release. One offer per customer per day. Registration in app is required.

White Castle: The fast-food chain known for its sliders calls Tuesday Cheese Slider Day, and it’s giving away a free cheese slider with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar: The boutique burger restaurant chain's VIP members can get a "Plain & Simple Burger" with the option of eight different cheese toppings for $5 Tuesday. Dine-in only and limit one per member. Sign up for the free loyalty program at restaurants or online at www.zinburger.com.

