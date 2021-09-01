Did anyone win the $440 million Powerball jackpot in last drawing of 2021?

No one took home the big prize, but one ticket was worth $1 million.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — If you were hoping to end 2021 with an unexpected $440 million, there's some bad news: Nobody won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

According to the lottery game's website, the jackpot is now up to an estimated $483 million -- a cash value of $347.7 million. The next drawing is on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Nobody took home the big prize, but a ticket sold in Georgia was worth $1 million. That ticket matched the five regular numbers, but did not guess the Powerball correctly.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11. The Power Play for that drawing was 2x.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was claimed was a $699.8 million prize on Oct. 4, to a ticket that was sold in California. Since then, there have been nearly 40 drawings without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are two dollars.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.