Aretha Franklin’s global impact resonated Friday at Buckingham Palace.

The Welsh Guard Band, the musical unit of the guard around the home of the queen of England, played the Queen of Soul’s hit “Respect” outside the palace.

Known as The Queen's Guard, the musicians were clad in their uniforms of scarlet jackets and the familiar tall fur hats to strike up the song during the changing of the guard, the tourist-pleasing ritual at the palace.

Respect for others underpins all we do in the @BritishArmy so it was no surprise that the @WelshGuardsBand paid tribute to musical icon and inspiration #ArethaFranklin at Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace today. @RoyalFamily #ArethaFranklinFuneral #RESPECT pic.twitter.com/ho7fvjEuMh — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) August 31, 2018

The noon tribute came as dawn broke 3,000 miles away in Detroit on the day of Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple.

