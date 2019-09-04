9:10 p.m.

Ty Jerome's buzzer-beating 3-pointer has Virginia 20 minutes away from a national title.

The Cavaliers and Texas Tech played to a stalemate most of the first half before Jerome buried a dead-on 3 to send coach Tony Bennett's team into the locker room with a 32-29 lead.

The second half could be decided by which star shows up.

Virginia's best NBA prospect, DeAndre Hunter, missed his first seven shots before getting a nifty up-and-under to go with 90 seconds left in the half. Tech counterpart Jarrett Culver, a projected lottery pick, is 0 for 6 from the field and has just three points in 17 minutes.

Kyle Guy leads the Cavs with 10 points. Davide Morretti and Brandone Francis have eight apiece for the Red Raiders.

___

9:01 p.m.

The tortillas are flying at U.S. Bank Stadium.

One of them even landed on the floor.

Texas Tech fans typically fling tortillas around at football games, but a whole bunch of them were smuggled into the student section at the national title game. The one that landed on the floor came after Texas Tech ripped off a 19-4 run to take a 25-21 lead in the game

Most of them were being tossed into the air, but the one that hit the elevated floor caused a stoppage in play and a reminder from the public address announcer not to throw things on the court.

___

8:53 p.m.

Texas Tech's Brandone Francis is playing inspired for his late friend Nipsey Hussle.

Francis has come off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers, packed around another 3 from teammate Kyler Edwards, to help the Red Raiders shake off a poor shooting start against Virginia in the national title game.

Francis's family was close friends with Hussle, a well-known rapper who was shot and killed outside of his Los Angeles clothing store last Sunday.

___

8:40 p.m.

The first salvo of the national title game has been thrown by Virginia.

The Cavaliers have been pounding the offensive boards to create second-chance opportunities, and Ty Jerome's 3-pointer and a dunk by Braxton Key forced Texas Tech's Chris Beard to call timeout.

Then, the Red Raiders' coach lit into star guard Jarrett Culver.

Culver has struggled throughout the tournament, and he still hasn't found his range at U.S. Bank Stadium. He's missed his first three shots, including a dunk that was swatted away, and clanked a free throw while struggling against Virginia's stingy defense.

The Cavaliers lead 11-6 midway through the first half.

___

8:30 p.m.

The national title game between Texas Tech and Virginia is underway.

If the rest of the game goes like the first four minutes, good luck staying awake.

The two defensive-minded teams are putting on a clinic at that end of the floor, each forcing the other into using the entire 30-second shot clock before throwing up off-balance heaves.

Virginia is 1 of 5 from the floor. Texas Tech is 0 for 4. Tech led 3-2.

As a result, the team that wins might just need to do something that is exceedingly rare for them: run. Texas Tech has already started to push the tempo off misses, trying to create open shots against the Cavs' pack-line defense before it has a chance to set up.