TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. Embassy in Japan says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday.

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, a port city southwest of Tokyo.

So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for a new virus.

Japan's Health Ministry allowed 11 passengers to disembark Friday, saying that those above 80 years of age, with underlying medical conditions as well as those staying in windowless cabins during the 14-day quarantine, can stay at a designated facility onshore.

"Due to the dynamic nature of the outbreak, the U.S. government recommends that U.S. citizens disembark and return to the United States," the Centers for Disease Control said in a statement on Saturday.

The embassy said the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday, and people will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California, with some passengers continuing to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After arriving in the U.S., all will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine.

The CDC said the passengers returning from Japan will be housed separately from individuals already in quarantine from previous Wuhan repatriation flights.

"This is an evolving situation and every day we learn more about this virus," the CDC added. "We continue to believe the risk of exposure to novel coronavirus 2019 to the general public is currently low. The U.S. Government is taking these measures to fully assess and care for these repatriated Americans to protect them, their loved ones, and their communities. We are deeply grateful to the government of Japan for their extraordinary care and hospitality and their assistance facilitating the care and return of our citizens."

On Saturday, the outbreak infected more than 67,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

Macao: 10

Japan: 337, including 285 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

Singapore: 67

Thailand: 34

South Korea: 28

Malaysia: 21

Taiwan: 18

Vietnam: 16

Germany: 16

United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

Australia: 14

France: 11 cases, 1 death

United Kingdom: 9

United Arab Emirates: 8

Canada: 8

Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

India: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

