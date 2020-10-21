Uniformed Miami officer to be disciplined for wearing Trump mask at polling place

After intense backlash from the community, city officials condemned the officer's actions and promised disciplinary action.

WASHINGTON — A Miami police officer is facing disciplinary action after he was photographed wearing a Trump mask while in uniform at a polling place.

Steve Simeonidis, the chairman of Miami-Dade Democrats, tweeted a photo on Tuesday of the officer and accused him of voter intimidation while inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami.

"Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center," the tweet read. "This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately."

"We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform," the Miami Police Department said in a statement. "This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CBS Miami that the officer was voting and not working when the picture was taken. He added that all Miami police officers can vote in uniform but they are not allowed to wear anything with party affiliation.

The mayor said he spoke with Police Chief Jorge Colina and the officer is being disciplined. However, he did not specifically address how since the incident is still being investigated.