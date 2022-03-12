UNF Spinnaker stands with Ukraine - Hear their message of solidarity

The message weaves together over 50 messages in half a dozen languages from college media organizations around the world.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 20, many around the country have been searching for ways to show support.

Members of the University of North Florida's Spinnaker and Spinnaker Radio decided to band together to build a message of solidarity for college radio students in Ukraine through the College Radio Foundation.

Ukrainian students then replied with their thought for the world, largely recorded on their cell phones as they shelter from attacks, according to Spinnaker's Editor in Chief, Carter Mudgett.

The College Radio Foundation combined all of the messages into a 42-minute radio program that ran on multiple college stations on Thursday, March 10.