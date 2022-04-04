Atlantic Beach hosting Ukraine refugee supply drive

Catholic Charities Jacksonville are helping partner to host 'AB Loves Ukraine: A Refugee Resettlement Supply Drive' on April 22 and 23, at Atlantic Beach City Hall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach community and beyond is rallying to help collect supplies for refugees from Ukraine.

A large truck staffed by volunteers will in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.

The community is encouraged to bring new or like-new household items listed below. Reasonably priced items are available on 'AB Loves Ukraine’ Amazon registry, which is posted along with additional information here.

Furniture and clothing are not needed at this time.

The invasion of Ukraine has created an urgent need for Catholic Charities Jacksonville to provide aid to those actively fleeing the country.

There are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have been displaced due to the war – and they’ve left everything behind to do so.

Catholic Charities Jacksonville’s refugee services team is preparing to ensure each Ukrainian refugee family has a safe place to live, furniture, food, and living staples waiting for them when they arrive in our community.

Items requested: