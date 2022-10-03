"They're trying to survive"- St. Augustine couple raising money to send to Ukraine

They have family in Ukraine, near where the bombings are taking place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Arnis Zvirbulis has a small boat business in St. Augustine.

While keeping the business afloat in a rocky economy, he’s worried about the rocky situation in Ukraine.

He and his wife, Olga Martin, have family in Ukraine. Some of them are close to where the bombings are taking place.

"They’re trying to survive," Zvirbulis said.

The couple is raising money to go directly to friends who are in Ukraine, helping those who are too scared to leave or who cannot leave.

"Money goes for food, medical help, they make Molotov cocktails, so they need gasoline. They asked me for helmets. They’re asking for any help they can get," Zvirbulis told First Coast News.

Friends and family have sent the couple photos of the homemade road spikes and barricades to keep the Russians at bay.

Most of Zvirbulus’ family is in Latvia, and they’re wondering if Russia will go after his homeland next.

Meanwhile, part of his business is importing boats from Ukraine. He said the factory that makes the Grand brand boats has been evacuated.

The war there hasn’t hurt his business here yet, but that’s not his biggest concern.