St. Augustine couple raising money for Ukraine aid

A GoFundMe page has been created to help family, friends, and refugees who are still in Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Augustine couple with family in Ukraine is raising money to help friends and family.

Olga Martin and Arnis Zvirbulis are business owners in St. Augustine. They remain in touch with loved-ones in Ukraine and hear sad and scary stories about what is happening there.

Martin started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to send to Ukraine for food, clothing, medical supplies, gas, and baby supplies.

Many of the refugees from Eastern Ukraine are arriving in Western Urkaine with very little, Zvirbulis said.