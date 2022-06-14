Sister city association not cutting ties with Murmansk, Russia even after Ukraine president calls out Jacksonville

"So just like in a family, when someone commits a crime, do you discard the entire family? No, you don't," said JSCA President Brenda Frinks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After Ukraine's President called on Jacksonville to end sister city ties with Murmansk, Russia, the President of the Jacksonville Sister Cities Association (JSCA) responded that cutting ties goes against the organization’s bylaws.

Last week, at the annual meeting of the US Conference of Mayors, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that many American cities maintain a sister city relationship with the Russian Federation, despite the war.

"You know that dozens of American cities maintain the so-called "brotherhood" (sister city) with the cities of the Russian Federation," said Zelenskyy. "Chicago and Moscow. Jacksonville and Murmansk. San Diego - Vladivostok. Albany and Tula. What do these connections give you? Probably nothing. But they give Russia the opportunity to say that it is not isolated, even after beginning such a war."

Six days after First Coast News first told you about this sister city partnership, the Jacksonville Sister Cities Association responded, saying that the sister city relationship with Murmansk, Russia has been dormant in recent years and that 'divorcing' them goes against its bylaws.

"There are no financial ties with them. There is no support, there are no emails going back and forth," explained JSCA President Brenda Frinks.

Frinks says being a sister city means that the city has twinned with a foreign city by Mayor signature. Jacksonville was paired with Murmansk in 1975 to "consolidate peace and security between our nations".

She says the first collaborative projects were healthcare related, and doctors, cardiologists, dentists, medical professionals, professionals were often exchanged between countries.

Frinks says the relationship has been dormant since 2017.

"In this case, there's been an atrocity against humanity that Russia has committed, no doubt about that, by the aggression that the government has done to Ukraine," says Frinks. "We are not upholding that. We are not condoning that. But what we are saying is, that's a government action."

"The citizen, the ordinary citizen of Russia, may not have any part of it, because it is a military or government action," she continued." So just like in a family, when someone commits a crime, do you discard the entire family? No, you don't. Now, you may not speak for years. But at some point, there may be a way to come back together."

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) verified a total of 3,668 civilian deaths during Russia's military attack on Ukraine as of May 15, 2022.

Of them, 245 were children

Murmansk, Russia is one of eight sister cities that JSCA claims. The city is the Republic of Russia's principal port on the Arctic Ocean and is also the world's largest city above the Arctic Circle, with a population of 500,000.

After our initial report was published, the organization removed the photo of a Russian solider from its website and wrote a note about the relationship's dormant status.

"We don't have a way of divorcing that is not in our bylaws," Frinks says. "It is not a part of the agreement that Sister Cities International has as an action, it says go dormant. And maybe it's 20 years before something may happen. Maybe it's 30 years, but perhaps another day and another time our grandchildren may be able to reestablish this relationship we don't know."

Jacksonville Sister Cities is a nonprofit organization and while Frinks says the organization is in service to the City of Jacksonville, it is solely a volunteer based organization.

"The full-scale war in Europe and the destabilization of world markets, which occurred because of Russia, directly affects the lives of every nation and all cities of the free world," said Zelenskyy during his address.

"Put even more pressure on Russia. Don't help it justify itself. Don't maintain ties with it. And please do not allow those who have become murderers to call you their brothers and sisters."

Full address from President Zelenskyy :

"The world has seen various tyrannies. At different times. Under different flags. And all of them are united by the fact that they despise the rights and freedoms of ordinary people. Tyrants do not recognize the rights and freedoms of local government. And it is usually the free people in the cities which still choose freedom that puts an end to the history of tyrants. And to put an end to this, tyrants must not be allowed to enjoy ties to the free world. Any ties. You know that dozens of American cities maintain the so-called "brotherhood" (sister city) with the cities of the Russian Federation. Chicago and Moscow. Jacksonville and Murmansk. San Diego - Vladivostok. Albany and Tula. What do these connections give you? Probably nothing. But they give Russia the opportunity to say that it is not isolated, even after beginning such a war."

"In total, as of February 24, 3,620 settlements in Ukraine faced Russian occupation - both large cities and small towns. In each of them there is destruction. Many of them are simply not suitable for civilized life. This is the reality that Russia has brought. When there is no connection in cities, there is no electricity, there is simply no water. When bombs and missiles can destroy any building - even a kindergarten or university. When the whole city can just be burned. But I believe that Ukraine will be able to defend freedom, and tyranny will definitely lose. People will again be able to live peacefully and safely in Ukrainian cities. And to make it happen faster, we have planned an ambitious project to rebuild Ukraine after this war. I invite you - your cities, your companies, your business and professionals - to take part in this project."