Sanctions on Russia will increase the price you pay at the pump, experts say

Petroleum price analyst Patrick De Haan warns prices may not recede until the summer, or later, depending on what Russia does.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Economic sanctions on Russia will increase how much Americans pay at the pump, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy, said.

"We're facing real supply disruption from from Russia as a result of the sanctions that we placed on their businesses," he said.

"It's basically impossible to get oil from Russia," De Haan explained.

De Haan said by the end of Wednesday into Thursday, he wouldn't be surprised if the average price of gas across Florida hit $3.69 or $3.79 per gallon.

“It's probably going to get worse beyond that, maybe $3.89 or $3.99 at some point next week. The wholesale price of gasoline is up 20 cents a gallon today alone. Stations will be paying those higher prices later this afternoon and evening. So, be ready. It's going to hit the pump in the next week or two," De Haan said.

De Haan said we could reach record highs close to $4.50 before prices recede maybe by the summer, but that depends on what Russia does.

"The road we're on looks like it's going to continue going higher for quite some time before there's any relief coming," he said.

As for the 60 million barrels of oil the United States and it's allies are releasing from their reserves, De Haan said that would only last the U.S. three days. It would only last about 14 hours, he said.

"So all in all, I think the release is rather small," he said.

Increasing oil production in the U.S. as a solution, De Haan said, is easier said than done.

“The problem is the U.S. can't just isolate itself from the rest of the world. I mean, oil prices are a global market. If the U.S. were to basically keep all the oil we produce, that would cause oil companies to greatly scale back their investment and drilling in new wells, and that would eventually cost us in the long run," he said.

Jacksonville financial expert Abdel Missa said it's not just gas prices where we'll feel the pinch.

"It's food as well, and so this is really a very difficult period because we’re seeing massive inflation that we haven’t seen since the late 70s, early 80s and part of it is due to the COVID crisis, limited supply chain," Missa said. "Part of it is demand-based and part of it is supply-based, so it’s a perfect storm for inflation."

Missa said the war has accelerated the inflation that already existed. According to Missa, the sanctions will hurt, and are already hurting, Russia more than the U.S.