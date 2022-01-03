'We are talking about real people' | Jacksonville couple pushes for Ukrainian refugee program in US

Seven members of Misha Gryb's family fled to Poland, but some remain in Ukraine. He's trying to get them to the US.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Misha Gryb and his wife Ashley Testa are exhausted and frustrated. Watching Russia's invasion of Ukraine has them thinking about their families who are fleeing to Poland.

Seven members of Gryb's family, including four children, spent five days on the road to Poland. It's a trip that normally takes 10 hours, but they were delayed by road closures and traffic.

"Three days to drive and two days just standing in line waiting for them to cross the border," Gryb said.

He says they were forced to leave everything behind. However, what they do have is a dream for a better life which Testa says can happen in the United States.

"Our best for our family to come here right now would be through family re-unification which takes 10 to 15 years," she said.

That's too long of a wait which is why she started an online petition to urge President Joe Biden to allow Ukrainians to apply for refugee status in the U.S.

Gryb's family wouldn't have to wait as long and it would give him peace of mind knowing his loved ones are safe. He spoke to his mother as the invasion began, describing hearing bombs around her.

"As I was speaking to her, se began to hear explosions in the background. So she was terrified," he explained.

What could make it worse for the Ukrainian families, he says, is inaction by our part to not provide a new home to those who fled theirs.