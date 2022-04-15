Jacksonville animal rescue non-profit returns to Ukraine with mission to keep pets with their owners

Mike Merrill and three other Americans are heading to Ukraine for a week. This is Merrill's second trip since early March.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mike Merrill is on a mission to save lives, returning to Ukraine to rescue animals who are caught up in the war with Russia.

"I think we have the ability. We have the experience. Thanks to a lot of supporters, we have the capability of going there and helping. That's what we are trying to do," he said from the Jacksonville International Airport Thursday morning.

He was at the border between Poland and Ukraine last month, working with other animal non-profits to provide a way for pets to the stay with their owners.

His work is not done. He's now driving through Ukraine to offer transportation to people who otherwise might not have been able to leave with their animals.

"We have a three part problem; getting them from Kyiv to the border. Two is getting them across the border. Three is getting them to their new home in the country they are moving to," he explained.

His biggest need is money to fund the efforts to save as many animals as possible.

When he last spoke to First Coast News, he said some people had to make the tough choice to leave their pets at train stations. Depending on where they were heading, some countries weren't taken pets.

"There is a family with three adults, 16 cats and three dogs. They are not allowed to take that many animals across the border. You can only take five per person. They don't have transportation. So, even if they wanted to, they need help," Merrill said.

He plans to be in Ukraine for about a week but could extend his stay.