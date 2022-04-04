Ukrainian refugee family flees home, lands in Jacksonville

Olga Galushchak and her two children arrived in Jacksonville about a month ago. Friends on the First Coast helped them get settled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Ukrainian family is watching the devastation in their country from across the world, right here in Jacksonville.

Olga Galushchak, along with her four-year-old son and her 11-year-old daughter, fled Ukraine about a month ago. Galushchak's husband is of fighting age, ordered to stay behind.

"It is not an easy decision to take your kids and leave your country, to leave your family, to leave your husband and your home," Galushchak said through tears.

Her husband's former classmate who now lives in Jacksonville offered to help the family, setting them up in a home and with donations.

“People here are very kind, they are ready to help with anything. They just ask me, 'maybe there is something that you need. I just want to be useful. I want to help,' and this shocks me in a positive meaning," she said.

Their journey to Jacksonville took six days, traveling through Romania and Amsterdam.

"We were packing in a rush, I didn't know how we would get to Romania," Galushchak said.

"I was afraid of this decision and I thought that we would stay because we really believed that the Western Ukraine is safe. We didn’t expect that Russians would kill civilians," she said.

"We were sure that they would kill our soldiers. We understood that, but that they would kill innocent people, kids, pregnant women just because of nothing, we couldn’t imagine. Even beasts are not so cruel," Galushchak said.

She said right now, she's not sure how long they'll be in Jacksonville. It all depends on the war, she said. Galushchak said she's concerned for her husband and other family back home.

“They bombed the city by where my family and where my husband is, so how can I plan at all," she said.

Galushchak spends her time making Ukrainian style jewelry, and selling it on Etsy, trying to support her family in any way she can.

Galushchak said she's incredibly grateful for all the support, but can't wait for the day they can return home. She said she tries not to watch the news because she's struggling to answer her children's questions about what's happening.

"He [her four-year-old son] is asking, 'why are the buildings destroyed? Why are the kids crying? Look, those people are not alive,'" she said. "I told him, 'no they are just sleeping.' 'No, they are not alive. Why," Galushchak said.